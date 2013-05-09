CodeBaseSections
Waddah_Attar_Hidden_Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The real author:

Waddah Attar waddahattar@hotmail.com

Support and resistance levels drawn by the day charts.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 15.11.2008.

Fig.1 The Waddah_Attar_Hidden_Levels indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1668

