Waddah_Attar_Hidden_Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 8765
The real author:
Waddah Attar waddahattar@hotmail.com
Support and resistance levels drawn by the day charts.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 15.11.2008.
Fig.1 The Waddah_Attar_Hidden_Levels indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1668
