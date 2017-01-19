Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ZigZag_WPR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6602
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
ZigZag based on WPR oscillator.
Fig.1. ZigZag_WPR indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16579
ZigZag_RVI
ZigZag based on RVI oscillator.ZigZag_RSI
ZigZag based on RSI oscillator.
ZigZag_Stochastic
ZigZag based on Stochastic oscillator.ZigZag_MACD
ZigZag based on MACD histogram.