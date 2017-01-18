The indicator displays the Ask and Bid, which are taken from the real tick history. Also, it is possible to evaluate the spread changes by visually comparing the Ask and Bid.

The 2016.10.07 02:06:03 date is set in the indicator by default. This allows to see the events of GBP decline on the GBPUSD symbol:

As the indicator shows the Ask and Bid values, it is also possible to see what spread was.

Input parameters: