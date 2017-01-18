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Indicators

TriggerLine with Arrow - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Alexey Viktorov
Alexey Viktorov

Alexey Viktorov

4.4 (44)
12 products 31 codes 49 topics 15155 comments
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The Trigger Line indicator, long known to many, now with arrows. Version in MQL4 without arrows is here.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16541

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