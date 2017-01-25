请观看如何免费下载自动交易
ColorX2MA 指标，还有功能可以提醒，发送电子邮件以及向移动设备发送推送通知。
为了实现提醒，发送电子邮件信息和推送通知，指标的代码做了如下改变:
- 引入了新的输入参数
//---- 用于提醒的输入参数 input uint NumberofBar=1; //信号所在的柱数 input bool SoundON=true; //启用提醒 input uint NumberofAlerts=2; //提醒的次数 input bool EMailON=false; //启用信号的电子邮件 input bool PushON=false; //启用发送信号到移动设备
- 在指标代码的末尾加入了三个新的函数: BuySignal(), SellSignal() 和 GetStringTimeframe()
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 买入信号函数 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void BuySignal(string SignalSirname,// 用于发送电子邮件和推送信息的指标名称文字 double &ColorArray[],// 颜色索引的缓冲区 int ColorIndex,// 用于生成信号的颜色索引缓冲区的颜色索引 const int Rates_total, // 当前的柱数 const int Prev_calculated, // 前一订单时刻的柱数 const double &Close[], // 收盘价 const int &Spread[]) // 点差 { //--- static uint counter=0; if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0; bool BuySignal=false; bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(ColorArray); int index,index1; if(SeriesTest) { index=int(NumberofBar); index1=index+1; } else { index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; index1=index-1; } if(ColorArray[index1]!=ColorIndex && ColorArray[index]==ColorIndex) BuySignal=true; if(BuySignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts) { counter++; MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm); string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min); SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close); if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; double Ask=Close[index]; double Bid=Close[index]; SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread); if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; Bid+=Spread[index]; string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits); string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits); string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod()); if(SoundON) Alert("买入信号 \n 卖家报价=",Ask,"\n 买家报价=",Bid,"\n currtime=",text,"\n 交易品种=",Symbol()," 时段=",sPeriod); if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": 买入信号提醒","买入信号位于 卖家报价="+sAsk+", 买家报价="+sBid+", 时间="+text+" 交易品种="+Symbol()+" 时段="+sPeriod); if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": 买入信号位于 卖家报价="+sAsk+", 买家报价="+sBid+", 时间="+text+" 交易品种="+Symbol()+" 时段="+sPeriod); } //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 卖出信号函数 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SellSignal(string SignalSirname, // 用于电子邮件和推送信息的指标名称的文字 double &ColorArray[], // 颜色索引缓冲区 int ColorIndex, // 用于生成信号的颜色索引缓冲区中的颜色索引 const int Rates_total, // 当前的柱数 const int Prev_calculated, // 前一订单时刻的柱数 const double &Close[], // 收盘价 const int &Spread[]) // 点差 { //--- static uint counter=0; if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0; bool SellSignal=false; bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(ColorArray); int index,index1; if(SeriesTest) { index=int(NumberofBar); index1=index+1; } else { index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; index1=index-1; } if(ColorArray[index1]!=ColorIndex && ColorArray[index]==ColorIndex) SellSignal=true; if(SellSignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts) { counter++; MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm); string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min); SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close); if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; double Ask=Close[index]; double Bid=Close[index]; SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread); if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; Bid+=Spread[index]; string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits); string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits); string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod()); if(SoundON) Alert("卖出信号 \n 卖家报价=",Ask,"\n 买家报价=",Bid,"\n 时间=",text,"\n 交易品种=",Symbol()," 时段=",sPeriod); if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": 卖出信号提醒","卖出信号位于 卖家报价="+sAsk+", 买家报价="+sBid+", 时间="+text+" 交易品种="+Symbol()+" 时段="+sPeriod); if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": 卖出信号位于 卖家报价="+sAsk+", 买家报价="+sBid+", 时间="+text+" 交易品种="+Symbol()+" 时段="+sPeriod); } //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 把时段转换为字符串 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string GetStringTimeframe(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { //---- return(StringSubstr(EnumToString(timeframe),7,-1)); //---- }
- 在OnCalculate()模块指标计算循环中加入了一些对 BuySignal() 和 SellSignal() 函数的调用
//--- BuySignal("X2MA_Alert",ColorX2MA,1,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread); SellSignal("X2MA_Alert",ColorX2MA,2,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread); //---
其中 ColorX2MA 是以索引形式保存线形颜色的颜色索引缓冲区的名称，
在指标代码的 OnCalculate() 模块中，只会调用一个 BuySignal() 和 SellSignal() 函数。
本指标使用了 SmoothAlgorithms.mqh 开发库中的类 (把它复制到 <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include 目录下)，类的使用在文章"不使用额外的缓冲区来平均价格以用于中间计算"有完整描述。
图1. 图表上的 ColorX2MA_Alert 指标
图2. ColorX2MA_Alert 指标生成提醒。
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16477
