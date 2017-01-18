The Exp_JSatlCandle Expert Advisor based on signals of the JSatlCandle indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in candlestick color of the indicator.

Place JSatl.ex5 and JSatlCandle.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H6:





Fig. 2. Chart of testing results