CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_JSatlCandle - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4854
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_JSatlCandle.mq5 (13.04 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
JSatl.mq5 (13.6 KB) view
JSatlCandle.mq5 (15.27 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Exp_JSatlCandle Expert Advisor based on signals of the JSatlCandle indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in candlestick color of the indicator.

Place JSatl.ex5 and JSatlCandle.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H6:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16427

ATR_Channels_Cloud_Digit_HTF ATR_Channels_Cloud_Digit_HTF

The ATR_Channels_Cloud_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_i4_DRF_v2 Exp_i4_DRF_v2

The Exp_i4_DRF_v2 Expert Advisor is based on the i4_DRF_v2 indicator color change.

Exp_Bear_Bulls_Power Exp_Bear_Bulls_Power

The Exp_Bear_Bulls_Power Expert Advisor is based on the Bear_Bulls_Power indicator color change.

JSatl_Digit_System_HTF JSatl_Digit_System_HTF

The JSatl_Digit_System indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.