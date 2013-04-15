Watch how to download trading robots for free
Demo_FileReadInteger - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator reads data of the price movement directions from the file and displays them as the broken line in the chart main window. To get the file with data you need preliminary run the Demo_FileWriteInteger script.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1636
Demo_FileWriteInteger
The script demonstrates the example of using the FileWriteInteger() functionDemo_FileTell
The script demonstrates the example of using the FileTell() function
Profit Loss Calculator
Calculator-panel to calculate profit/loss. Data is calculated either when moving lines, or changing the parameters in input fields of the entry price, lot, profit or loss in pips or in deposit currencyDailyTurnPoint
Another variation on reversed, pivot points