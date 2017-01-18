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StochasticDiffSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Semaphore signal indicator based on the code of the StochasticDiff indicator.
The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig1. The StochasticDiffSign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16254
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