The Expert Advisor plots a Fibonacci based on the standard ZigZag indicator and traded rectracements from all levels. The levels are fixed and cannot be customized by the user.

Semaphore signal indicator based on the code of the RVIDiff indicator.

The Exp_StochasticDiff Expert Advisor is based on change of direction of the StochasticDiff indicator.

Version of the iBarShift function for the MetaTrader 5, takes a parameter of type datetime — opening time of the bar, the index of which must be found.