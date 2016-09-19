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StochasticDiff - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
DesO'Regan
Smoothed difference between the main and signal lines of the Stochastic oscillator in the form of a colored histogram.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The StochasticDiff indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16123
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