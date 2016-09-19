Real author:

DesO'Regan

Smoothed difference between the main and signal lines of the Stochastic oscillator in the form of a colored histogram.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The StochasticDiff indicator