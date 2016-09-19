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Indicators

StochasticDiff - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
StochasticDiff.mq5 (7.94 KB) view
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Real author:

DesO'Regan

Smoothed difference between the main and signal lines of the Stochastic oscillator in the form of a colored histogram.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The StochasticDiff indicator

Fig.1. The StochasticDiff indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16123

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