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Exp_StochasticDiff - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The Exp_StochasticDiff Expert Advisor is based on change of direction of the StochasticDiff indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in histogram direction.
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file StochasticDiff.ex5 in order to run. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig1. Examples of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2015 on EURAUD H6:
Fig.2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16255
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