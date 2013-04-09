CodeBaseSections
i-Monday_Sig - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Entry signals on the system "Monday". The signal is formed on Monday in hour defined by value of the HourOpenPos indicator input parameter depending on price movement from open time of the previous day and until the current value.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 26.09.2007.   

Fig.1 the i-Monday_Sig indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1619

