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Indicators

RAVI_Histogram_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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3797
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
RAVI_Histogram.mq5 (9.32 KB) view
RAVI_Histogram_HTF.mq5 (11.14 KB) view
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The RAVI_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires RAVI_Histogram.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The RAVI_Histogram_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The RAVI_Histogram_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16098

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