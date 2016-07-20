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Indicators

Volume_Weighted_MA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The Volume_Weighted_MA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires Volume_Weighted_MA.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The Volume_Weighted_MA_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The Volume_Weighted_MA_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15842

Exp_Volume_Weighted_MA Exp_Volume_Weighted_MA

The Exp_Volume_Weighted_MA Expert Advisor is based on change of direction of the Volume_Weighted_MA indicator.

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The Volume_Weighted_MA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.