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Indicators

iDeMarkerSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Semaphore arrow signal indicator based on the classic DeMarker oscillator leaving the overbought and oversold areas.

Fig.1. The iDeMarkerSign indicator

Fig.1. The iDeMarkerSign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15791

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