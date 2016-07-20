The Exp_ColorJFatl_Digit Expert Advisor is based on the ColorJFatl_Digit indicator color change.

The Exp_ColorX2MA_Digit Expert Advisor is based on the ColorX2MA_Digit indicator color change.

The iMFISign_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the iMFISign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.