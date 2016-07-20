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Exp_iStochKomposter - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Trading system based on iStochKomposter indicator signals. A signal is formed at the close of a bar if a color icon of the indicator has appeared.
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file iStochKomposter.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.
Testing results for 2015 at EURAUD H4:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15781
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