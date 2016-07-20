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Experts

Auto Trader - expert for MetaTrader 5

Andrey Kornishkin
Andrey Kornishkin

Andrey Kornishkin

5 (2)
https://championship.mql5.com/2010/ru/users/AM2
6 products 1 article 21 codes 23 topics 249 comments
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The Auto Trader Expert Advisor is designed for enabling/disabling the AutoTrading button of the MetaTrader 5 terminal. At the time specified in StartHour and StartMinute the EA enables the AutoTrading button, if it is released, and disables itif the time is greater than StopHour and StopMinute, as well as close all currently opened positions on the terminal.


Parameters:

input int StartHour   = 9;   // Trading start hour
input int StartMinute = 30;  // Trading start minute
input int StopHour    = 23;  // Trading end hour
input int StopMinute  = 30;  // Trading end minute


Fig.1. The EA on the chart

Recommendations:

  • Used for enabling and disabling all the experts running in the terminal and for closing all positions.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15679

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