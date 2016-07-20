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Auto Trader - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The Auto Trader Expert Advisor is designed for enabling/disabling the AutoTrading button of the MetaTrader 5 terminal. At the time specified in StartHour and StartMinute the EA enables the AutoTrading button, if it is released, and disables itif the time is greater than StopHour and StopMinute, as well as close all currently opened positions on the terminal.
Parameters:
input int StartHour = 9; // Trading start hour input int StartMinute = 30; // Trading start minute input int StopHour = 23; // Trading end hour input int StopMinute = 30; // Trading end minute
Fig.1. The EA on the chart
Recommendations:
- Used for enabling and disabling all the experts running in the terminal and for closing all positions.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15679
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