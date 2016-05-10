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Libraries

MQL 5 Wizard - Simpler Intraday Time Filter - library for MetaTrader 5

Genes Luna
Genes Luna

Genes Luna

  • Developer and Trader at  Coder Cat Brazil
  • Brazil
  • 1163
I've been a software developer for the last 25 years, but during the last 5 I also became a trader. Then, I came to meet MetaTrader. Love at first sight... Here, in this plataform, I was able to mix passion and love, and, as a result, I'm 100% confident to say, I reached my professional 'nirvana'
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\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\
SignalSimplerITF.mqh (4.21 KB) view
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Simpler Filter based on the Intraday time filter offered by the standard library. Instead of binary numbers, you can use strings (10:00 - 16:00) to set your intraday start and end times.

RVI_Chart RVI_Chart

The RVI Oscillator in the main chart window relative to the Moving Average indicator.

Stochastic_Chart Stochastic_Chart

Stochastic Oscillator in the main chart window relative to the Moving Average indicator.

MQL5 Wizard - GANN HiLo Signal MQL5 Wizard - GANN HiLo Signal

Signal based on the indicator Gann Hilo.

RegularExpressions in MQL5 for working with regular expressions RegularExpressions in MQL5 for working with regular expressions

Regular expressions provide a formal language for quick and flexible processing of texts. Each regular expression is a pattern (mask), for which the regular expression engine tries to find matches in the source text. A pattern consists of one or more character literals, operators, or constructs.