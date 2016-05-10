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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MQL 5 Wizard - Simpler Intraday Time Filter - library for MetaTrader 5
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Simpler Filter based on the Intraday time filter offered by the standard library. Instead of binary numbers, you can use strings (10:00 - 16:00) to set your intraday start and end times.
RVI_Chart
The RVI Oscillator in the main chart window relative to the Moving Average indicator.Stochastic_Chart
Stochastic Oscillator in the main chart window relative to the Moving Average indicator.
MQL5 Wizard - GANN HiLo Signal
Signal based on the indicator Gann Hilo.RegularExpressions in MQL5 for working with regular expressions
Regular expressions provide a formal language for quick and flexible processing of texts. Each regular expression is a pattern (mask), for which the regular expression engine tries to find matches in the source text. A pattern consists of one or more character literals, operators, or constructs.