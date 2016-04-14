CodeBaseSections
RVI_Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Real author:

Yuriy Tokman (YTG)

The RVI Oscillator in the main chart window relative to the Moving Average indicator. RVI is drawn as a colored cloud, the Moving Average is blue.

Indicator input parameters:

//+-------------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                      |
//+-------------------------------------------------+
input uint RVIPeriod=14;
input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_SMMA;             // Averaging method
input uint XLength=12;                                // Depth of averaging
input int XPhase=15;                                  // Smoothing parameter
//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process;
//---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period
input double Dev=1000.0;                              // Indicator deviation
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  Applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE;  // Price type or handle
input int Shift=0;                                    // Horizontal indicator shift in bars

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The RVI_Chart indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15114

