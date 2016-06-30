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MC - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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MACD histogram shown as an intersection of two lines. The space between them is filled with a color background to indicate the current trend.
The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 12.03.2008.
Fig.1. MC
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15332
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