Real author:

Yuriy Tokman (YTG)

The MFI oscillator in the main chart window relative to the Moving Average indicator. The MFI indicator is shown in blue, the Moving Average line is dark red, and the levels with the default values are shown as borders of a light gray channel.

Indicator input parameters:

input uint PeriodMFI= 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME VolumeType= VOLUME_TICK ; input Smooth_Method XMA_Method= MODE_SMMA ; input uint XLength= 12 ; input int XPhase= 15 ; input double Dev= 10.0 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ; input int Level_MFI_UP = 70 ; input int Level_MFI_DN = 30 ; input int Shift= 0 ;

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The MFI_Chart indicator