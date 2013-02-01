Watch how to download trading robots for free
i-DRProjections_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Published by:
Sergey Golubev
- Views:
- 11900
- Rating:
-
Published:
Updated:
The indicator forecasts the current day's price range on the basis of the previous day data. All calculations are based on the book "New Science of Technical Analysis" by Thomas R. DeMark.
Recommendations:
- As the indicator forecasts the current day's price range, it is more convenient to use it in the beginning of the trading day.
- The indicator does not work on timeframes higher than H4.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1503
