A trading system based on the signals of the Stochastic_Histogram indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing. The Expert Advisor uses one of the two methods to determine the trend depending on the input value:

input TrendMode TMode=Cross;

Upon the intersection of the signal and the main line of the indicator with the change of the signal cloud color; When the color of the histogram changes from a neutral gray to pink or lime, i.e. when the RVI oscillator enters the overbought or oversold zone.

The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file Stochastic_Histogram.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with the brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit during position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H8:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results