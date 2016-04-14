Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AverageOfATR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3407
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The AverageOfATR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires AverageOfATR.mq5 indicator file. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The AverageOfATR_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15008
AverageOfATR
The average of ATR (AATR) is a simple but efficient indicator to use for confirmation with any Price Action strategy.Exp_Stochastic_Histogram
A trading system based on the signals of the Stochastic_Histogram indicator.
AverageOfATR_Histogram
A histogram of difference between ATR and its averaging implemented in color and complemented with the volatility change signals.Exp_CCI_Histogram
A trading system based on the signals of the CCI_Histogram indicator.