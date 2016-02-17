CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Price_Channel_Central_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5848
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Price_Channel_Central indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires Price_Channel_Central.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The Price_Channel_Central_HTF indicator

Figure 1. The Price_Channel_Central_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14812

Price_Channel_Central Price_Channel_Central

The Channel indicator. The indicator also displays the current channel levels as price labels and the type of the signal for making trading decisions.

BSI_HTF BSI_HTF

The BSI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_BSI Exp_BSI

Trading system based on the signals of the BSI indicator.

XMA_BBx3 XMA_BBx3

Bollinger Bands channel with the display of the last values as price labels.