Price_Channel_Central_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5848
The Price_Channel_Central indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires Price_Channel_Central.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The Price_Channel_Central_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14812
