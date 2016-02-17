Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ColorXADX_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4230
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The ColorXADX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires ColorXADX.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The ColorXADX_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14800
TangoLineCloud_HTF
The TangoLineCloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.CSALChartPoints
Class for expanding the capabilities of MqlRates.
ColorMACD_HTF
The MACD ColorMACD histogram with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.ColorStochNR_HTF
The ColorStochNR stochastic oscillator with noise reduction and the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.