Indicators

ChannelsFIBO - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Ihor Herasko
Views:
17881
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Variation of the MA_Channels_FIBO indicator by an unknown author. The original version was flawed with redrawing.

The problem of redrawing is solved in the ChannelsFIBO indicator. Also, the speed of the indicator value calculation is increased by several times.

The idea of the indicator is to find the maximum offset of the price from the selected moving average in the specified interval. The found offset — 100% of the channel. On the basis of this offset the lines are calculated with percentages, selected by the user — up to four lines, inclusive.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14638

