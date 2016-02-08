Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Fonts lib - library for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 9623
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The library is intended to implement the font list in the input parameters. The library contains 208 fonts.
The font selection is done using the drop-down list.
To get the required font in the code, it is necessary to write the following:
fonts_buf[Font]
For example, if 2 different fonts are needed for 2 objects, then for the second one the following should be added:
extern fonts Font2 = font1;
To get the second font in the code, it is necessary to write the following:
fonts_buf[Font2]
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14633
The indicator displays a channel based on the moving averages.The Fraktrak xonax Expert Advisor based on the fractal breakouts
The EA searches the last upper and lower fractals and opens positions when the price exceeds these levels.
The Fibonacci channel display, the axis of which is the moving average line.DUCT
The indicator plots a channel based on fractals.