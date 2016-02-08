CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Libraries

Fonts lib - library for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted] | English Русский Deutsch 日本語
Views:
9623
Rating:
(46)
Published:
fonts_lib.mq4 (8.3 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The library is intended to implement the font list in the input parameters. The library contains 208 fonts.

The font selection is done using the drop-down list.

To get the required font in the code, it is necessary to write the following:

fonts_buf[Font]

For example, if 2 different fonts are needed for 2 objects, then for the second one the following should be added:

extern fonts Font2 = font1;

To get the second font in the code, it is necessary to write the following:

fonts_buf[Font2]

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14633

Subway Subway

The indicator displays a channel based on the moving averages.

The Fraktrak xonax Expert Advisor based on the fractal breakouts The Fraktrak xonax Expert Advisor based on the fractal breakouts

The EA searches the last upper and lower fractals and opens positions when the price exceeds these levels.

ChannelsFIBO ChannelsFIBO

The Fibonacci channel display, the axis of which is the moving average line.

DUCT DUCT

The indicator plots a channel based on fractals.