The library is intended to implement the font list in the input parameters. The library contains 208 fonts.

The font selection is done using the drop-down list.

To get the required font in the code, it is necessary to write the following:

fonts_buf[Font]

For example, if 2 different fonts are needed for 2 objects, then for the second one the following should be added:

extern fonts Font2 = font1;

To get the second font in the code, it is necessary to write the following:

fonts_buf[Font2]