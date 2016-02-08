Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DUCT - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 17001
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator plots a channel based on fractals.
Description of the indicator settings:
- Time_Frame — period of the chart for finding the fractals and the points of control of the channel. At = 0 means the current chart, on which the MQL4 program is running.
- Needed_Bars — The number of bars in history for the indicator calculation, at = 0 all bars are calculated.
- Clamping_Bars — limit of the number of bars for the search of fractals, at = 0 calculated automatically.
- Koeff_Flat — The coefficient to determine the flat.
- collir — the color of the indicator lines.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14641
ChannelsFIBO
The Fibonacci channel display, the axis of which is the moving average line.Fonts lib
The library is intended to implement the font list in the input parameters. The library contains 208 fonts.
Stochastic Only
The arrow indicator that displays the potential market entry points based on the simultaneous presence of three Stochastic indicators with different periods in the overbought/oversold areas.Stream
The indicator marks the bars, the size of which exceeds the value specified in the settings.