Subway - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The indicator displays a channel based on the moving averages.
Description of the indicator settings:
- Level_Model — channel line layout model relative to the central line at a distance in points,
at Model №1: +89, +144, +233, -89, -144, -233,
at Model №2: +144, +233, +377, -144, -233, -377,
at Model №3: +233, +377, +610, -233, -377, -610,
at Model №4: +377, +610, +987, -377, -610, -987
- MA_1 — The averaging period for the indicator calculation — fast Moving Average.
- MA_2 — The averaging period for the indicator calculation — slow Moving Average.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14614
