Indicators

Subway - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman
Views:
17244
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Subway.mq4
The indicator displays a channel based on the moving averages.

Description of the indicator settings:

  • Level_Model — channel line layout model relative to the central line at a distance in points,
    at Model №1: +89, +144, +233, -89, -144, -233,
    at     Model №2: +144, +233, +377, -144, -233, -377,
    at Model №3: +233, +377, +610, -233, -377, -610,
    at Model №4: +377, +610, +987, -377, -610, -987
  • MA_1 — The averaging period for the indicator calculation — fast Moving Average.
  • MA_2 — The averaging period for the indicator calculation — slow Moving Average.

Subway

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14614

