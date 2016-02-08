Join our fan page
Lossless MA - expert for MetaTrader 4
The EA opens trades at the intersection of the fast and the slow MAs. Closes trades if there is a reverse signal.
If the function of outstaying the losses is enabled, the EA does not close the unprofitable trades by the reverse signal, but opens new ones (see Fig. - EURUSD, H1, every tick, from 1.09.2015 to 8.01.2016). The Stop Loss order of these unprofitable trades is moved to their opening prices.
The maximum amount of opened trades during the outstaying is limited by the 'Maximum deals' parameter.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14601
The EA closes orders when certain loss is reached by them in the account currency. It is possible to vary the loss by the volume of the order.CM Open 2 Stop Orders
Script for opening opposite stop orders at a specified time. Once one of them triggers, the other one is deleted.
One of the implementation variants of the Quantum trading system.Heiken Ashi in Subwindow
Display of the Heiken Ashi candlestick indicator in a subwindow.