Experts

Lossless MA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Vladimir Tkach | English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語
Views:
26495
Rating:
(47)
Published:
lossless_ma.mq4 (4.91 KB) view
How to download code from MetaEditor
The EA opens trades at the intersection of the fast and the slow MAs. Closes trades if there is a reverse signal.

If the function of outstaying the losses is enabled, the EA does not close the unprofitable trades by the reverse signal, but opens new ones (see Fig. - EURUSD, H1, every tick, from 1.09.2015 to 8.01.2016). The Stop Loss order of these unprofitable trades is moved to their opening prices.

The maximum amount of opened trades during the outstaying is limited by the 'Maximum deals' parameter.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14601

