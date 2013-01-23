CodeBaseSections
Indicators

channel_breakout_entry - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
9198
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
The real author:

darmasdt

The market volatility indicator. It calculates stop loss and draws price channel. According to the instructions the red line shows where to place stop loss when opening a new order in this place.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 19.10.2007.  

Fig.1 The channel_breakout_entry indicator

Fig.1 The channel_breakout_entry indicator 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1451

