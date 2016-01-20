Trading system using the ColorMETRO_DeMarker indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color.

The Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ColorMETRO_DeMarker.ex5 . Place it to terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at GBPJPY H8:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results