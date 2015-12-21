Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Sort Volume - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 25209
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Calculates volume for each currency on pair based on price movement.
Moving Average Ex
Moving average with some extra features.iStdDev - Standard Deviation Channel
Simple indicator to show two levels of Standard Deviation Channel on your chart.