CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Sort Volume - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Rolan Isido | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
25209
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
SortVolume.mq4 (2.91 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Calculates volume for each currency on pair based on price movement.

Moving Average Ex Moving Average Ex

Moving average with some extra features.

iStdDev - Standard Deviation Channel iStdDev - Standard Deviation Channel

Simple indicator to show two levels of Standard Deviation Channel on your chart.

iClean iClean

Close, Delete or Clean values from all orders by your choice.

iPivot iPivot

Draw your preferred pivot formulas: Standard, Fibonacci, Camarilla, Woody’s and DeMark with 4 Support and Resistance lines.