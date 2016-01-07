Watch how to download trading robots for free
iPivot - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Yet another Pivot Point indicator but it's a bit different. Choose your preferred pivot formulas: Standard, Fibonacci, Camarilla, Woody’s and DeMark with 4 Support and Resistance lines.
Update: v1.01 (19/08/2016)
- Added: Push notification.
- Improved: Main loop check.
- Improved: S/R Calculation.
- Modified: Revised order of external inputs.
- Fixed: DeMark formula not work properly.
- Fixed: Various bug fixes.
Features:
- Simple and clean Trend lines.
- Notifications: Alert, Email, Sound file.
- Auto Sunday's calculation.
- Customize the line styles, colors and width.
iClean
Close, Delete or Clean values from all orders by your choice.Sort Volume
Calculates volume for each currency on pair based on price movement.
SymbolSynthesizer_Chart
It synthesizes any symbol if you have the source symbols and then makes a real time virtual chart. Same concept with Triangle Hedge (SymbolSynthesizer.mq5 https://www.mql5.com/en/code/909) but for chart display in MetaTrader 4.BSpread
This indicator helps you display spread on a chart.