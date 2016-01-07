Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
iClean - script for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 10574
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Simple Script allows you to close, delete or remove Stop Loss and Take Profit values from all opened and pending orders.
The script will Alert you in case it fails or play "ok" sound if success.
Sort Volume
Calculates volume for each currency on pair based on price movement.Moving Average Ex
Moving average with some extra features.
iPivot
Draw your preferred pivot formulas: Standard, Fibonacci, Camarilla, Woody’s and DeMark with 4 Support and Resistance lines.SymbolSynthesizer_Chart
It synthesizes any symbol if you have the source symbols and then makes a real time virtual chart. Same concept with Triangle Hedge (SymbolSynthesizer.mq5 https://www.mql5.com/en/code/909) but for chart display in MetaTrader 4.