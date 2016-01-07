CodeBaseSections
iClean - script for MetaTrader 4

iclean.mq4 (4.4 KB) view
Simple Script allows you to close, delete or remove Stop Loss and Take Profit values from all opened and pending orders.

The script will Alert you in case it fails or play "ok" sound if success.

iClean script

