ATR_3XMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Real author:

fxborg

Three smoothed Average True Range of different time frames in a single window.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The ATR_3XMA indicator

Exp_i-GAP Exp_i-GAP

Trading system based on the signals of the i-GAP indicator.

Exp_PA_Oscillator Exp_PA_Oscillator

Trading system based on the signals of the PA_Oscillator indicator.

Go_HTF Go_HTF

The Go indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

HistVolatility_HTF HistVolatility_HTF

The HistVolatility indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.