ColorMETRO_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The ColorMETRO with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ColorMETRO.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The ColorMETRO_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14449

METRO_DeMarker METRO_DeMarker

Indicator of the oscillator type, which displays its values based on the DeMarker technical indicator.

ATR_3XMA_HTF ATR_3XMA_HTF

The ATR_3XMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorMETRO_DeMarker_HTF ColorMETRO_DeMarker_HTF

The ColorMETRO_DeMarker indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_ColorMETRO_DeMarker Exp_ColorMETRO_DeMarker

Trading system using the ColorMETRO_DeMarker indicator.