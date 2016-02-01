CodeBaseSections
Indicators

VR Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Vladimir Pastushak
Views:
18489
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
A simple classic Moving Average indicator with a color change depending on the direction.

Provides more clear information on the current average price.

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14447

