Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Sentiment - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 11733
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Robot that trades the open sentiment of the market. Source project.
Recommendations:
- Place it on volatile instruments: for example, Brent or Sberbank.
Update:
- The position is closed only after the volumes decrease below the specified level, or if the participants are overbalanced by 49\51% in favor of the new market players.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14307
This simple class can be used to adjust, for example, trading ranges, or to enable / disable certain actions by time or day of the week.VWAP Lite - Volume Weighted Average Price
VWAP is an intra-day calculation used primarily by algorithms and institutional traders to assess where a stock is trading relative to its volume weighted average for the day.
The class restricts the EA trading by time. It has flexible configuration options, which allow to set a custom number of the time zones, and also to allow trading only on the specified week days.PA_Oscillator_HTF
The PA_Oscillator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.