PA_Oscillator_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
3498
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
pa_oscillator.mq5 (8.33 KB) view
pa_oscillator_htf.mq5 (9.82 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
The PA_Oscillator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires PA_Oscillator.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The PA_Oscillator_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14341

