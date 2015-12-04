CodeBaseSections
Exp_Super_Trend - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
super_trend.mq5 (13.26 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
exp_super_trend.mq5 (7.64 KB) view
Trading system based on the signals of the Super_Trend indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in color of the indicator.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file Super_Trend.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 on USDJPY H8:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14269

