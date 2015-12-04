Watch how to download trading robots for free
Super_TrendSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Jason Robinson (jnrtrading)
Semaphore signal indicator based on the Super_Trend indicator algorithm.
Fig.1. The Super_TrendSign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14268
DotsSign
Semaphore signal indicator based on the Dots trend indicator algorithm.Dots_HTF
The Dots indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
Exp_Super_Trend
Trading system based on the signals of the Super_Trend indicator.Exp_Dots
Trading system based on the signals of the Dots indicator.