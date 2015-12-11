General Information

For each candlestick of any timeframe there is a corresponding amount of ticks that formed it. On Forex charts this trait is displayed as Volume, although it has no direct relation to the real trade volumes. However, the tick volume data can be in the same way as the real volume data.

The information about the ticks that came before the indicator was attached are taken from the special tick file, which is formed with the help of the Ticks collector. A ready-made tick file can also be taken from the archive. If the history rendering is not required, then the indicator values will appear in real-time, provided the new ticks arrive.

About the ClusterBox_DayHistogramm indicator

A variation of the ClusterBox_Histogramm indicator. The difference is the fixed data collection interval. Thus, unlike the ClusterBox_Histogramm indicator, which displayed the tick volumes by clusters for a custom history range set by user, the ClusterBox_DayHistogramm indicator uses 24 hours as the specified interval. This approach allows to see the price concentration levels for each day separately.

In order to see the precise numerical value of the tick amount corresponding to the cluster, it is necessary to move the mouse cursor to the line of interest. The information about the price cluster and its tick volume will appear in the tooltip.

More detailed usage of the indicator is described in the article The horizontal cross-section of the market.