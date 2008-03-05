Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SuperSR 6 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 24559
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: FxFisherman.com
Indicator SuperSR 6.
Indicator SuperSR 6.
T3MAopt
Indicator T3 MAopt.PrevDayAndFloatingPivot
Indicator PrevDay And Floating Pivot.
StepSto_v1
Indicator StepSto_v1.CandleStop
Indicator CandleStop.