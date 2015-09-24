Join our fan page
Custom Bollinger Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Published by:
- Achmad F. Ibrahim
Views:
- 40614
Rating:
-
Published:
Updated:
Real author:
The original code is from Bands.mq4 by MetaQuotes Software Corp.
Bollinger Bands with customizable moving average method and applied price.
Available moving average methods:
- Simple
- Exponential
- Smoothed
- Linear weighted
- Close price
- Open price
- High price
- Low price
- Median price
- Typical price
- Weighted price
