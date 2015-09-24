This script creates a .CSV file of your order history so you can import it into Excel and analyse it using the calculated heat map slots and other calculated values. All trading attributes are extracted from the history and output to the .CSV file. Updated version 1.03 (about 27KB) has NetProfit, OpenDay, OpenHour, OpenSlot, CloseDay, CloseHour, CloseSlot, DurationMinutes, PotentialWinPips, PotentialLossPips and others. The file is tab delimited for easier conversion from text to columns in Excel. Times are server time. Handles 4 and 5 digit brokers and 2/3 and 4/5 point value pairs, e.g. JPY correctly.

This version of CCI indicator uses median line of the Step Channel indicator.