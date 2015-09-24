CodeBaseSections
Custom Bollinger Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Achmad F. Ibrahim
40614
(32)
The original code is from Bands.mq4 by MetaQuotes Software Corp.

Bollinger Bands with customizable moving average method and applied price.

Available moving average methods:

  • Simple
  • Exponential
  • Smoothed
  • Linear weighted
Available applied prices:

  • Close price
  • Open price
  • High price
  • Low price
  • Median price
  • Typical price
  • Weighted price

