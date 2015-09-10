ChangeLog:

v1.03:

Correction for more stability.

Works now fine with symbols with 1 digit.

Correction on the EA, better information on error, correct the open order.

v1.02:

Added Magic Number.

Added button Stop Loss On/Off.

Correction on the indicator and the EA, pending order correction (don't forget to update the EA).

Money Manager Graphic Tool shows Lot Size, Ratio, Risk and opens orders (Buy, Sell, Buy Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Stop, Sell Limit).

Hit " B " key to open the Money Manager Graphic Tool , a Buy line with is SL and TP will appear at the mouse position.

How to install:

Load indicator as usual; Add Money_Manager_EA to your chart; Check to allow opening trades; Enable "AutoTrading".

The steps 2,3,4 are needed to activate the button of the Money Manager Graphic Tool, the button allows you to open a trade with all the information you have selected.





Parameters:

extern string BuyLine= "B" ; extern string SellLine= "S" ; extern int Risk= 2 ; extern double DefaultSL= 30 ; extern color ColorBuySell= clrGreen ; extern color ColorSL= clrRed ; extern color ColorTP= clrDarkOrange ; extern color ColorTextBox= clrWhite ; extern ENUM_LINE_STYLE LineStyle= STYLE_SOLID ; extern int Linewidth= 2 ; extern bool Account= true ; extern bool CreateTP= true ; extern bool TransparancyBox= false ; extern color BoxColor= clrBlack ;





In the previous image, the "B" was hit and the mouse was at 0.61833. The button to Order doesn't appear because the Money_Manager_EA.mq4 is not loaded.





The Money_Manager_EA.mq4 is loaded, but "AutoTrading" is not activated.











Yes, the button is here, but the smiley at top-right corner is not happy, you need to activate "Allow live trading" in the Money_Manager_EA options.

Now you can play.

Move the TP, SL or Buy/Sell line.

Use the ratio button to go faster.

Change the Lot Size and see how much risk you will take.

Change the Risk and see how much lot you can have.





Buy, Sell, Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop will be automatically chosen. If a TP or SL information goes red, you reach your broker SL/TP limit. If the Lot Size information goes red, you reach your broker Min or Max lot.





Choose to follow price, you will open a simple Buy or Sell, the buy line will automatically move with the price, and the TP and SL will follow too.





Recommendations: