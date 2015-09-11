Watch how to download trading robots for free
Close All Orders by Current Symbol - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 24318
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
This EA will show the button that can used to close all orders by the current chart symbol.
No input parameters.
