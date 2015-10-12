The ССomment class was designed to extend the capabilities of the standard Comment function. Its purpose is to display a multi-line comment on a panel. Methods of this class allow you to specify text color, font, style and line spacing. You can move the panel within the screen space with the mouse.

For the purpose of backwards compatibility, we preserved the standard way of outputting the comment in the upper left corner of the chart. The class has the ability to automatically adjust the colors in case the color scheme is changed regularly. In this mode, the background color is analyzed and contrasting text color is set automatically.

The panel is useful for displaying main settings of an Expert Advisor. An example of such EA is included. Its code is compatible with MQL4.