CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

FX5_SelfAdjustingMFI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4046
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

FX5

The MFI oscillator with the boundaries of the overbought/oversold areas in the form of Bollinger Bands.

Indicator input parameters:

input uint Length=12; // MFI period
input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME VolumeType=VOLUME_TICK; // Volume
input double BandsDeviation=2.0; // Deviation
input bool MA_Method=true; // Use smoothing for Bollinger Bands
input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars

Fig.1. The FX5_SelfAdjustingMFI indicator

Fig.1. The FX5_SelfAdjustingMFI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13680

FX5_SelfAdjustingRVI_HTF FX5_SelfAdjustingRVI_HTF

The FX5_SelfAdjustingRVI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Negative Spread Negative Spread

The Expert Advisor looks for a negative spread and trades using it.

FX5_SelfAdjustingWPR FX5_SelfAdjustingWPR

The WPR oscillator with the boundaries of the overbought/oversold areas in the form of Bollinger Bands.

CComment Class CComment Class

Class for displaying multi-line comments.