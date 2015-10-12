Watch how to download trading robots for free
FX5_SelfAdjustingMFI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
FX5
The MFI oscillator with the boundaries of the overbought/oversold areas in the form of Bollinger Bands.
Indicator input parameters:
input uint Length=12; // MFI period input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME VolumeType=VOLUME_TICK; // Volume input double BandsDeviation=2.0; // Deviation input bool MA_Method=true; // Use smoothing for Bollinger Bands input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
Fig.1. The FX5_SelfAdjustingMFI indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13680
