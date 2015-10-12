Join our fan page
Negative Spread - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Expert Advisor looks for a negative spread and trades using it. The EA waits until Ask is less than Bid, then opens Sell and closes the position immediately.
I heard that negative spread appears very rarely, please write in the comments if you encounter one. People on the forums recommend trading stocks of Google, Amazon and other big companies.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13678
