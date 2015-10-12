CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Negative Spread - expert for MetaTrader 5

Alexander Pavlov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7101
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Expert Advisor looks for a negative spread and trades using it. The EA waits until Ask is less than Bid, then opens Sell and closes the position immediately.

I heard that negative spread appears very rarely, please write in the comments if you encounter one. People on the forums recommend trading stocks of Google, Amazon and other big companies.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13678

FX5_SelfAdjustingCCI_HTF FX5_SelfAdjustingCCI_HTF

The FX5_SelfAdjustingCCI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

FX5_SelfAdjustingMomentum_HTF FX5_SelfAdjustingMomentum_HTF

The FX5_SelfAdjustingMomentum indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

FX5_SelfAdjustingRVI_HTF FX5_SelfAdjustingRVI_HTF

The FX5_SelfAdjustingRVI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

FX5_SelfAdjustingMFI FX5_SelfAdjustingMFI

The MFI oscillator with the boundaries of the overbought/oversold areas in the form of Bollinger Bands.